Play

Jets' Mark Scheifele: Shakes off rust with two points

Scheifele contributed two helpers in a 5-2 win over St. Louis on Saturday.

Scheifele had just three points in his previous seven games, so a two-point effort is the right step back toward his point-per-game (plus) pace. The intense pivot has 23 goals and 33 assists in 53 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories