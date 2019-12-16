Jets' Mark Scheifele: Shines in blowout win

Scheifele scored a power-play goal and added two power-play assists to finish Sunday's 7-3 win over the Flyers with three points.

Scheifele has 35 points in 33 games, including points in his last six contests. Over the last half dozen games, the Jets' forward has burned opposing teams for 11 points (6G, 5A), meaning Scheifele has been as hot as they come in the month of December.