Jets' Mark Scheifele: Sidelined Saturday

Scheifele (upper body) will not be in action versus Philadelphia on Saturday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Replacing Scheifele -- who has racked up 21 goals and 30 helpers -- will be no easy task, but for now, that responsibility will fall to Bryan Little. Coach Paul Maurice deemed the 24-year-old Scheifele's injury as a short-term situation, but he didn't provide a specific timeline for when the center might return to action.