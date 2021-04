Scheifele had a goal and two assists in Thursday's 5-2 victory over the Maple Leafs.

His goal, which came on a breakaway, chased starter Jack Campbell from the game after he allowed three goals on six shots. Scheifele is in the middle of a six-game, eight-point streak that includes six helpers. This season, Scheifele's game has taken the next step forward -- after four-straight seasons of essentially point-per-game production, he has 52 points in 44 games and sits seventh in the NHL in scoring.