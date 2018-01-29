Jets' Mark Scheifele: Skates prior to practice
Scheifele (upper body) hit the ice Monday prior to the team's practice session, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
While its just a first step, the fact that Scheifele was able to get on the ice is a good sign for fantasy owners. The original timeline of 6-8 weeks had the 24-year-old returning as early as Feb. 9, which may not be out of the question, although he will need to absorb some contact in practice before being taken off injured reserve. Once given the all-clear, the Ontario native should retake the top-line center spot and allow Blake Wheeler to move back to wing.
