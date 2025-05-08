Scheifele (upper body) is expected to play versus the Stars in Wednesday's Game 1, Murat Ates of The Athletic reports.

Scheifele was in a non-contact jersey at practice Tuesday, but he participated in Wednesday's morning skate in his usual top-line spot. The 32-year-old center was apparently on the probable side of a game-time decision and should return after missing the last two contests of the first round. He racked up six points in five games against the Blues, so Scheifele's return will be a big boost for the Jets' offense.