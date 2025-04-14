Scheifele notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal, two PIM and a minus-4 rating in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers.

Scheifele has gotten on the scoresheet in 10 of the last 12 games, earning three goals and eight assists in that span. The center set up an Alex Iafallo goal in the second period. Scheifele is at 38 goals, 48 helpers, 177 shots on net, 73 hits, 58 blocked shots, 61 PIM and a plus-11 rating over 81 appearances. If he suits up Wednesday, he'll have earned his third season of playing in all 82 games and his fifth season of playing in every available contest since he didn't miss a game in 2019-20 or 2020-21.