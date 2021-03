Scheifele notched a power-play assist in Friday's 3-2 win over the Flames.

Scheifele also had two shots on goal, a pair of blocked shots and two PIM. He's collected a goal and two helpers during the Jets' current three-game win streak. The 28-year-old center is up to fifth in the league in points with 40 in 34 appearances. Scheifele has added 69 shots on net, 12 power-play points and a minus-4 rating this year.