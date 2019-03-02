Jets' Mark Scheifele: Smashes 70-point mark
Scheifele scored a power-play goal and added two assists in Friday's 5-3 win over the Predators.
It's safe to say Scheifele's slump, which coincided with the Jets losing five out of six games, is over. Scheifele has four points in his last two games, giving him 72 points in 64 contests this season. He's only 10 points back of his career-high 82, set in 2016-17, and the safe money is on him besting that mark in March.
