Jets' Mark Scheifele: Snaps three-game point drought in style

Scheifele notched a goal, two assists and three shots through 20:05 of ice time (3:15 with the man advantage) during Monday's 7-2 win over Minnesota. The goal and one of the assists came on the power play.

After kick-starting the season with 11 tallies and 14 helpers through the first 20 contests of the season, Scheifele entered Monday sporting a three-game point drought. He's now right back on track and should continue to be viewed as an elite offensive contributor in all fantasy settings moving forward.

