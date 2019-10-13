Jets' Mark Scheifele: Snipes OT winner
Scheifele scored a goal on three shots Saturday in a 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.
Scheifele blasted a one-timer past Chicago netminder Robin Lehner from the top of the left circle to complete a Jets comeback from a 2-0 deficit. It was Scheifele's first goal since the season opener, but he's managed to hit the scoresheet in five of six games this season and ranks second on the Jets with eight points. The 26-year-old registered a career-high 38 goals and 84 points last season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.