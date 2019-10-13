Jets' Mark Scheifele: Snipes OT winner

Scheifele scored a goal on three shots Saturday in a 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Scheifele blasted a one-timer past Chicago netminder Robin Lehner from the top of the left circle to complete a Jets comeback from a 2-0 deficit. It was Scheifele's first goal since the season opener, but he's managed to hit the scoresheet in five of six games this season and ranks second on the Jets with eight points. The 26-year-old registered a career-high 38 goals and 84 points last season.