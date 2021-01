Scheifele scored a goal on a team-leading six shots Thursday in a 4-3 overtime win over Calgary. He also won nine of 17 faceoffs (52.9 percent).

Scheifele scored a rebound tally in the opening minute of the second period to draw the Jets to within 3-2, the first of three unanswered goals by the home team. The 27-year-old racked up 29 goals and 73 points in 2019-20, his fifth straight campaign with at least 20 goals and 60 points.