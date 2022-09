Scheifele (upper body) skated on the first line during Thursday's training camp practice, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Scheifele missed the last nine games of the 2021-22 campaign with an upper-body injury, but it appears as though he's made a full recovery in time for training camp. The 29-year-old pivot racked up 29 goals and 70 points through 67 contests last season.