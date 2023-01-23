Scheifele contributed a goal in a 5-3 win against Philadelphia on Sunday.

Scheifele found the back of the net at 8:31 of the first period to extend the Jets' lead to 3-0. He's up to 29 goals and 44 points in 48 games this season. Scheifele has been red hot lately, contributing nine goals and 16 points over his last 13 contests.