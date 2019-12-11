Jets' Mark Scheifele: Stays hot with PPG
Scheifele scored a power-play goal and had two shots in a 5-1 win over Detroit on Tuesday.
Scheifele has lit the lamp in four straight games and has tallied points in six of his last seven. One of the most consistent players in the NHL, Scheifele has 14 goals and 30 points in 31 games this season. The 28-year-old is headed toward a second straight 30-goal, 80-point campaign.
