Scheifele scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 5-3 loss to Toronto.

The 28-year-old's incredible season continues. Scheifele is eighth in the NHL in both points (54) and assists (36). Last season, he finished 20th overall and was 38th overall in 2018-19. That makes Scheifele a strong keeper in dynasty formats for 2021-22 while continuing to deliver for surging playoff fantasy teams.