Scheifele (undisclosed) won't finish Wednesday's Game 5 versus the Blues, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Scheifele was injured on a hit in the first period, but he wasn't ruled out for the game until early in the third. The 32-year-old center picked up an assist prior to his exit, giving him six points over five playoff contests. All of those points have come on home ice, but Scheifele's potential absence still looms large for Game 6 in St. Louis on Friday.