Scheifele (undisclosed) won't finish Wednesday's Game 5 versus the Blues, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
Scheifele was injured on a hit in the first period, but he wasn't ruled out for the game until early in the third. The 32-year-old center picked up an assist prior to his exit, giving him six points over five playoff contests. All of those points have come on home ice, but Scheifele's potential absence still looms large for Game 6 in St. Louis on Friday.
More News
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Two points in win over St. Louis•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Three points in playoff opener•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Nets game-winner in overtime•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Slides power-play assist Sunday•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Sets career high in points•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Keeps hot streak alive•