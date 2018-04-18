Jets' Mark Scheifele: Supplies all the offense in Game 4
Scheifele scored both goals in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Wild in Game 4.
He opened the scoring late in the first period, burying a pass from Kyle Connor into the top corner past Devan Dubnyk, then iced the game with an empty-netter in the final seconds. Scheifele has only one other point in the series, a goal in Game 1, but he's now got some momentum heading into Friday's potential clincher back in Winnipeg.
