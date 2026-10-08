Scheifele notched two assists and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

While linemates Kyle Connor and Cole Perfetti are off to hot starts this year, Scheifele had been left in the dust. He changed that Wednesday, setting up a goal for each of his wingers in this impressive win. Scheifele has added six shots on net, two hits and an even plus-minus rating. Even with the slow start, the 33-year-old center's top-line usage and history of strong offense should give fantasy managers confidence he'll get on track sooner rather than later.