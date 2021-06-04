Scheifele received a four-game suspension for his hit on Jake Evans in Wednesday's Game 1 loss to Montreal.

Evans needed to be stretchered off the ice after Scheifele laid down a brutal hit in the final minute of Wednesday's contest. Now, Winnipeg's regular-season scoring leader will be out until Game 6 on June 11, if that game is still necessary. The 28-year-old had five points in as many games so far this postseason. Paul Stastny (undisclosed) could take over as the top-line center if he's able to suit up for Friday's Game 2 tilt.