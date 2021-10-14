Scheifele served the final match of his four-game suspension from the end of 2021-22 against Anaheim on Wednesday and is eligible to play versus San Jose on Saturday.

Scheifele has reached the 20-goal and 60-point marks in each of the last six seasons. With his ban behind him, the world-class center should be capable of challenging for the 80-point threshold this year, making him an elite-level fantasy producer. In addition to his spot on the first line, Scheifele is a lock for the No. 1 power play as well.