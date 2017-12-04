Jets' Mark Scheifele: Tacks on two more points

Scheifele netted a power-play goal and added a helper in Sunday's win over Ottawa.

The Jets torched the Senators by a 5-0 score and Scheifele once again played a key role in the offense. The 24-year-old is sporting a four-game point streak, with three of the four contests being multi-point outings. Scheifele continues to be one of the best fantasy centers this season with 14 goals and 34 points through 27 contests. He's doing it all for Winnipeg and is an automatic roll every game.