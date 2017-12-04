Jets' Mark Scheifele: Tacks on two more points
Scheifele netted a power-play goal and added a helper in Sunday's win over Ottawa.
The Jets torched the Senators by a 5-0 score and Scheifele once again played a key role in the offense. The 24-year-old is sporting a four-game point streak, with three of the four contests being multi-point outings. Scheifele continues to be one of the best fantasy centers this season with 14 goals and 34 points through 27 contests. He's doing it all for Winnipeg and is an automatic roll every game.
More News
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Drops three points on Golden Knights•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Snaps three-game point drought in style•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Dominant over last 10 games•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Hero against Flyers•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Hits milestone in multi-point game•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Collects three points in win over Stars•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...