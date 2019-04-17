Jets' Mark Scheifele: Tacks on two points
Scheifele scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's Game 4 win over the Blues.
Scheifele picked his corner and wristed a shot past Jordan Binnington to tie the game in the third period and help sent it to overtime. In the extra frame, the Ontario native picked up a rebound and dished it to Kyle Connor, who was waiting on top of the crease to knock it home. Scheifele now has five points through four playoff games. The Jets tied the series 2-2 and appear to have the momentum as they head back to their home barn.
