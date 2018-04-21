Jets' Mark Scheifele: Tallies goal and assist
Scheifele scored again and added an assist in a 5-0 series-clinching win over the Wild on Friday.
The center helped the Jets get rolling, as he assisted on the game's first goal in the first minute, and then Scheifele added an insurance marker on the power play in the final period. In the five-game series, he posted four goals and five points -- that's not much of a surprise considering he's been a point-per-game guy each of the last two seasons.
