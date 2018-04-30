Jets' Mark Scheifele: Tallies three points

Scheifele lit the lamp twice and had an assist in a 5-4 double-overtime loss against the Predators in Sunday's Game 2.

That makes four multi-point games in a row for Scheifele. He has seven goals in that time, and eight overall in the playoffs. The 25-year-old had 60 points in 60 games this year, and he's continued that quality of play into the postseason.