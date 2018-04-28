Jets' Mark Scheifele: Tallies two goals in Game 1 win
Scheifele scored twice and led the Jets with three shots on goal in a 4-1 victory over the Predators on Friday night. The Jets lead the second-round series 1-0.
Shots on goal were hard to come by for the Jets on Friday night (the Predators outshot the Jets 48-19), but Scheifele managed to get a few through and made them count. He scored late in the second period to extend the Jets lead and then iced the game with an empty-netter in the third. After averaging at least a point per game for the second straight regular season, Scheifele has six goals and seven points in six postseason games this spring.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...