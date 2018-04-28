Jets' Mark Scheifele: Tallies two goals in Game 1 win

Scheifele scored twice and led the Jets with three shots on goal in a 4-1 victory over the Predators on Friday night. The Jets lead the second-round series 1-0.

Shots on goal were hard to come by for the Jets on Friday night (the Predators outshot the Jets 48-19), but Scheifele managed to get a few through and made them count. He scored late in the second period to extend the Jets lead and then iced the game with an empty-netter in the third. After averaging at least a point per game for the second straight regular season, Scheifele has six goals and seven points in six postseason games this spring.