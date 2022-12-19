Scheifele scored a power-play goal on four shots and went minus-2 in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Kraken.

It took the Jets just four seconds to cash in on a 5-on-3 power play in the first period, with Mark Scheifele tapping in a Josh Morrissey shot-pass. While he's made it on the scoresheet in just two of the last six games, Scheifele has four goals in that span. The 29-year-old center is up to 19 tallies, 27 points (eight on the power play), 85 shots and 22 PIM through 31 outings while continuing to log heavy minutes on the first line and top power-play unit.