Jets' Mark Scheifele: Targeting Sunday return

Scheifele (upper body) will practice Saturday before a decision is made regarding his status against Dallas on Sunday, Sara Orlesky of TSN.ca reports.

While the news effectively rules Scheifele out for Thursday's clash with Chicago, fantasy owners will be encouraged to have a target date in sight for when he will return to action. Before sustaining his injury, the center had tallied six goals and seven assists in his prior 12 outings. Once given the all-clear, the Ontario native should slot back into the top line alongside Blake Wheeler.