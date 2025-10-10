Scheifele recorded three assists, including one shorthanded, in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Stars.

The Jets scored two shorthanded goals during a Dallas third-period power play, but they fell short of completing a late comeback. Scheifele assisted in each of Kyle Connor's goals and kicked off the season on a strong note. The veteran center, who has spent his entire career with the Jets, figures to be a key component of the Jets' offense as long as he stays healthy and has the body of work to prove what he can bring to the table. He's recorded at least 60 points in 10 straight seasons and has reached the 70-point plateau in three of his last four.