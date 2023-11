Scheifele tallied a goal and two assists in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Scheifele opened the scoring Tuesday with a power-play marker midway through the first period before adding a pair of assists later in the contest. The goal was Scheifele's first in six games after he scored four in his first five contests this season. The 30-year-old center now has five goals and 12 points through 12 games this season in a top-line role with Winnipeg.