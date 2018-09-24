Jets' Mark Scheifele: Three points in win

Scheifele scored two goals and added an assist in Winnipeg's 5-3 preseason win over the Oilers on Sunday.

The 25-year-old missed 22 games a season ago yet still managed to finish the year with 60 points in as many games. Scheifele has the ability to be a point-per-game player, something he has done the past two seasons. Look for that trend to continue in 2018-19.