Jets' Mark Scheifele: Three points in win
Scheifele scored two goals and added an assist in Winnipeg's 5-3 preseason win over the Oilers on Sunday.
The 25-year-old missed 22 games a season ago yet still managed to finish the year with 60 points in as many games. Scheifele has the ability to be a point-per-game player, something he has done the past two seasons. Look for that trend to continue in 2018-19.
More News
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Blanked in final two games•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Scores both goals in defeat•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Flashes all-around game in triumph over Vegas•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Pots two in Game 7 win•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Bags two apples in Game 3•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Tallies three points•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...