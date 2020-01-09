Jets' Mark Scheifele: Tickles twine Wednesday
Scheifele scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Maple Leafs.
Scheifele also struck in the third round of the shootout to keep the Jets alive, and Blake Wheeler tallied to win it in the next round. Scheifele is up to 21 goals and 49 points in 44 games this season. He's added 108 shots on goal and 32 PIM as a borderline-elite fantasy asset.
