Jets' Mark Scheifele: Tied for team scoring lead

Scheifele has 29 goals and 73 points through 71 games this season.

Scheifele and Kyle Connor are tied for the Jets' scoring lead with 73 points each. The 27-year-old is on pace for his third 80-point season in the last four years should the NHL resume the 2019-20 regular season at some point. Either way, this is Scheifele's fifth straight season with at least 20 goals and 60 points.