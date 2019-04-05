Jets' Mark Scheifele: Ties career high in points
Scheifele opened the scoring with his 37th goal of the season in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to Colorado.
Scheifele continues to improve on his career-high goal total, and he's now tied his career high in points, reaching 82 with one game to play.
