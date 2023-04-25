Scheifele (upper body) will be reevaluated Tuesday but head coach Rick Bowness isn't sure if he'll return this series, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

The team will know more after more testing but the early word doesn't sound great. Scheifele has one goal and 10 shots through four postseason games. An update on his status should be available before Game 5 on Thursday.

