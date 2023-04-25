Scheifele (upper body) will be reevaluated Tuesday but head coach Rick Bowness isn't sure if he'll return this series, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.
The team will know more after more testing but the early word doesn't sound great. Scheifele has one goal and 10 shots through four postseason games. An update on his status should be available before Game 5 on Thursday.
More News
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Exits Monday's contest•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: First goal of postseason•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: On track for playoff opener•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Healthy scratch Thursday•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Goal-scoring streak at three games•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Gets two power-play points•