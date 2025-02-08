Scheifele registered two assists and two hits in Friday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.

Scheifele has four multi-point efforts over his last six contests, earning four goals and five helpers in that span. The 31-year-old center continues to impress -- he's up to 31 goals and 32 helpers this season. He's topped the 40-goal and 40-assist marks before in his career, but never in the same campaign. Scheifele has added 123 shots on net, 44 hits, 44 blocked shots, 41 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 56 appearances.