Scheifele delivered two assists in Friday's 5-1 win over the Bruins.

Taking full advantage of a slumping Boston team, Scheifele was the secondary distributor on the Jets' first two goals. He's on a major tear this month, adding five goals, seven assists and a plus-17 rating through 10 contests. Scheifele leads the Jets with 12 goals and 24 helpers through 32 games, which probably won't surprise any regular NHL followers, but you'd have to circle back to Dec. 2 to see the last time he garnered a point on the man advantage.