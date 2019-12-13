Play

Jets' Mark Scheifele: Two helpers in rematch

Scheifele dished out two assists in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Scheifele set up a pair of Kyle Connor goals in the second period, but that was the extent of Winnipeg's offense on the night. The multi-point effort has Scheifele up to 32 points in as many games. This is his fourth consecutive season averaging a point per game or better.

