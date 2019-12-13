Jets' Mark Scheifele: Two helpers in rematch
Scheifele dished out two assists in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Red Wings.
Scheifele set up a pair of Kyle Connor goals in the second period, but that was the extent of Winnipeg's offense on the night. The multi-point effort has Scheifele up to 32 points in as many games. This is his fourth consecutive season averaging a point per game or better.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.