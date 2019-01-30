Jets' Mark Scheifele: Two helpers in road win
Scheifele recorded a pair of assists in a 4-3 shootout win over the Bruins on Tuesday.
Both of Scheifele's assists were of the primary nature and give the 25-year-old 61 points through 50 games. Averaging 1.20 points per game heading into the game against Boston, Scheifele remains on pace to set career highs across the board in 2018-19.
