Scheifele scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Panthers.

The 30-year-old opened the scoring early in the first period before helping set up Kyle Connor for Winnipeg's second tally just 35 seconds into the second. Scheifele is off to a quick start to the season with two goals and three points in two games as he looks to deliver at least 20 goals and 60 points for the ninth straight campaign.