Scheifele produced a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Senators.
Both points came in the second period as the Jets erased an early 2-0 deficit. Scheifele has three multi-point performances in the last five games, and through 13 appearances in December he's compiled 10 goals and 18 points.
