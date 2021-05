Scheifele scored a goal on five shots, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Canucks.

Scheifele gave the Jets a 3-0 lead in the second period. He added an assist on Blake Wheeler's third-period marker. The 28-year-old Scheifele has two goals and four helpers during his current four-game point streak. The star center is up to 21 tallies, 61 points, 125 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 55 contests. He has reached the 60-point mark in each of the last six seasons.