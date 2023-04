Scheifele scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Friday's 6-2 win over the Red Wings.

Both his points came in the first period as the Jets jumped out to an early 3-0 lead and cruised from there. Scheifele snapped a five-game point drought with the performance, his longest stretch of the season without finding the scoresheet, and the 30-year-old now sits just one tally short of his first career 40-goal campaign.