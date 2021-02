Scheifele scored an empty-net goal and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens.

Scheifele extended his point streak to 11 games with the secondary helper on Kyle Connor's second-period tally. For good measure, Scheifele added an empty-netter in the third. The 27-year-old has amassed eight goals and 10 assists during his streak, which began Feb. 1. He's at 11 scores and 28 points in 19 games overall.