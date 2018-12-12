Jets' Mark Scheifele: Two points with man advantage

Scheifele scored a goal and an assist on the power play in Tuesday's win over the Blackhawks.

Scheifele opened scoring in the first period with a shot from the blue line that tipped off a Blackhawks defender's stick and past Cam Ward. Later in the second frame, he recorded a primary assist on Kyle Connor's second goal. Scheifele posted his second straight multi-point game and now has 39 points in 30 games.