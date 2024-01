Scheifele (lower body) won't play Saturday against the Senators, John Lu of TSN reports.

Scheifele will be reevaluated ahead of Monday's game versus Boston, but he has yet to resume skating since suffering his lower-body injury Jan. 11 versus Chicago, so he should probably be considered questionable at best for that contest at this point. Adam Lowry will likely continue to center the top line until Scheifele is ready to return.