Scheifele (lower body) is expected to miss Wednesday's game against Toronto, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Scheifele remains day-to-day, so he still might be an option for Saturday's rematch against the Maple Leafs. He has 14 goals and 41 points in 41 contests in 2023-24. With Scheifele still unavailable Wednesday, Rasmus Kupari is likely to remain in the lineup.