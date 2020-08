Scheifele (leg) told reporters he won't need surgery and anticipates being 100 percent for the 2020-21 campaign, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Scheifele ended the regular season with six goals and eight helpers in his final 11 games, helping him reach the 70-point mark for the second straight year. Assuming he's fully fit, the world-class center should continue being a top point producer for the Jets and an elite-level fantasy option.