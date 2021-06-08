Scheifele will not be available for Opening Night to kick off the 2021-22 campaign as he has one game remaining on his suspension.

Unfortunately for Scheifele, the Jets were swept in their best-of-seven series with Montreal while he still had one game left to serve on his four-game ban. Even with his suspension, the 28-year-old center should be capable of putting up 70-80 points next year with a full 82-game season. Considering the Ontario native has racked up 20-plus goals in six straight campaigns, fantasy players should consider selecting Scheifele early in re-draft formats and should be a lock for keeper/dynasty leagues.