Jets' Mark Scheifele: Will return Friday
Scheifele (upper body) will be back in action against the Blues on Friday, Mike Sawatzky of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.
Scheifele slots back into the lineup following a 16-game stint on injured reserve due to his upper-body malady. With the center healthy, Blake Wheeler figures to head back to the wing position on the top line along with Patrik Laine. Prior to getting hurt, the 24-year-old Scheifele was bogged down in a scoring slump, as he tallied a mere one goal and three helpers in his previous 11 outings. In order to suit up, the Ontario native will need to be activated off injured reserve, which will force the Jets to either place Michael Hutchinson (concussion) on IR or demote a player to the minors.
